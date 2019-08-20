Rural Walnut Grove is the site of an outdoor arts festival planned this month.

The inaugural Merryweather Farm Rural Arts Reveal, featuring 26 artists from around the region, will take place Aug. 25 from 2-6 p.m.

A variety of artistic mediums will be demonstrated, including painting, music, poetry and storytelling.

The public will have the opportunity to interact with and learn from the artists.

There will be a potluck meal, and those who would like to participate are asked to bring a dish to pass and picnic-ware. Beer samples will be available courtesy of the SMASH Marshall Brewers’ Club. Those planning to sample should bring their own cup. Single-use plastic is discouraged; dishwashing facilities are available on-site.

Merryweather Farm is located at 14888 Bunker Ave. in rural Walnut Grove.