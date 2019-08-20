Some chain themselves to gate, prompting office to close for the day.

Dozens of people rallied outside a Minnesota office of Enbridge Energy to protest the company's proposed Line 3 oil pipeline replacement.

Protesters say six members of their group chained themselves to a gate early Monday at Enbridge's office in Bemidji, prompting the office to close for the day.

Police Capt. David LaZella said demonstrators left on their own and no arrests were made.

The $2.6 billion replacement pipeline would carry Canadian crude from Alberta across northern Minnesota to Enbridge's terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. Enbridge says the current Line 3, which was built in the 1960s, is subject to corrosion and cracking.

Environmental and tribal groups say the project risks oil spills in pristine areas of the Mississippi River headwaters region.