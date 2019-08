There will be a wrap-up meeting of the 26th Annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Redwood County today (Aug. 19) at the Pizza Ranch in Redwood Falls.

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Committee and team members and volunteers are encouraged to come, eat and critique the Relay just held in preparation for next year’s event, which will be July 31, 2020.

Awards will also be handed out during this meeting.