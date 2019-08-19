Motorists traveling on Highway 9 near Ada will experience short term traffic delays, lane closures, pilot cars and flaggers as construction begins August 19.

The project will resurface Highway 9 from the Clay/Norman County line to Ada.

MnDOT advises motorists to watch for flaggers and a pilot car and to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

The $1.5 million project is expected to take 14 working days.

