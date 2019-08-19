Anne Hoefgen from Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota and Shelly Carlson from the Minnesota Elder Justice Center present: "Elder Abuse 101 and Advance Directives."

Learn about documents that can help with advanced planning, namely Powers of Attorney and Health Care Directives “Advance directives” can ease the challenges of age, help prevent abuse, and relieve families from making impossible decisions for you.

DATE: August 21

TIME: 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Crookston Public Library, 110 Ash St. N, Crookston, MN. The presentation is free of charge.

This legal seminar is sponsored by Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota which receives a grant for senior legal education from the Land of the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging.

Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota (LSNM) is a federally funded, non-profit organization established to provide free legal services to low-income people and senior citizens. For further information, contact LSNM on the toll-free line, 1-800-450-8585.