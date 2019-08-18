This summer the Wabasso Jaxx brought amateur baseball back to the Wabasso community.

Beginning in late May and ending in early August, Wabasso played 18 total games.

Over the course of the season, Wabasso’s offensive, defensive and pitching stats were compiled.

Sam Guetter led the team in runs (11), hits (16), doubles (7), was tied for first in home runs (1), runs batted in (10), batting average (.262), tied for first in stolen bases (2), slugging percentage (.426), and on-base and slugging percentage (.764).

Josh Guetter and CJ Theis each led the team with 11 singles.

Caleb Frericks hit the lone triple of the year, and Theis added the other home run for the team.

Theis also led the team in walks with 11, and Frericks led the team in on-base percentage (.365).

On the mound, Devan Liebl led all Jaxx pitchers with 48 1/3 innings pitched, 27 strikeouts, and a 5.59 earned run average.

Defensively, Liebl led the team with 78 putouts, followed by 71 for Sam Guetter and 61 for Carter Guetter.

Carter Guetter and Jayden Eis both threw out three runners behind the plate.

Kenric Baune led all starters in fielding percentage at .976.

Batting Average

Sam Guetter .262

Caleb Frericks .259

Kyle Jacobson .225

Runs

Sam Guetter 11

Caleb Frericks 6

DJ Argetsinger 6

Hits

Sam Guetter 16

Caleb Frericks 14

Josh Guetter 13

CJ Theis 13

RBI

Sam Guetter 10

CJ Theis 8

Kenric Baune 8

On-Base Percentage

Caleb Frericks .365

Sam Guetter .338

CJ Theis .333

Slugging Percentage

Sam Guetter .338

Caleb Frericks .352

Kyle Jacobson .275

On-Base plus Slugging Percentage

Sam Guetter .764

Caleb Frericks .717

CJ Theis .599

Innings Pitched

Devan Liebl 48.33

Kyle Lechner 32

Tony Franta 22

Ryan Liebl 21.67

Strikeouts

Devan Liebl 27

Kyle Lechner 22

Ryan Liebl 14

Walks/Hits per Innings Pitched

Devan Liebl 1.531

Caleb Frericks 2.129

Tony Franta 2.136

Fielding Percentage

Kenric Baune .976

CJ Theis .975

Josh Guetter .951