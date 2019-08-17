Ox Cart Days organizers are watching the weather forecast and making plans.

As of mid-Saturday morning, Ox Cart Days Festival organizers say that all morning and afternoon events are being held as originally scheduled, rain or shine. With the forecast calling for showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and throughout the evening, they are monitoring the weather situation as it applies to the parade and Johnny Holm dance. It's possible the dance will be moved to Crookston Sports Center, but nothing has been determined yet.

Check back for updates as the day progresses.