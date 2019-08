Shelly Tarnowski is the happy hunter.

A few hours after the third clue was announced Friday, Shelly Tarnowski found the 2019 Ox Cart Days Medallion tucked in the aluminum bleachers at Jim Karn Field in Highland Park.

Tarnowski wins $200, courtesy of Medallion Hunt sponsors, the Crookston Times and University of Minnesota Crookston.

Congrats, Shelly, and thanks to everyone who searched!