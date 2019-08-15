Famed NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family were able to escape a Thursday plane crash with just cuts and bruises, according to media reports.

TV station WJHL reports the crash happened in Bristol, Tennessee, just before 4 p.m.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife, a child and the family dog were on the private jet, along with one other passenger and the pilot.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. & wife suffered only cuts and abrasions after a fiery plane crash in Tennessee



Everyone was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated and treated, according to WJHL.

The Cessna Citation reportedly rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire. The plane is registered to JRM Air LLC, a Mooresville, North Carolina, firm.