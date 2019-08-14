There are more than 2,200 members of the Minnesota Trappers Association (MTA).

According to Brian Fischer, who serves as the director for the seventh district of MTA including the Redwood area, the sport of trapping is definitely alive and well across the State of Minnesota.

Attendance at the MTA annual convention, which was held Aug. 1-3 at the Redwood County fairgrounds in Redwood Falls was evidence of that fact, he said.

One of those who has been an active member for several years is Tom Marks of Milroy. Marks has served as a district director in the past and said for him trapping is not about making money but is about the chance to be doing something in the outdoors.

Throughout the weekend, those attending the convention were able to take in demonstrations on everything from fur stretching to water trapping.

Fischer, who has been trapping for more than 40 years said his interest began with the connection he made with his family but also being with his peers.

“A lot of trapping is self-taught,” said Fischer, adding what makes it unique is that others who also trap are often more than willing to share their techniques with others.

Fischer said he appreciated the fact that the Redwood Falls community was so helpful as he planned the event.

“It has been easy because of all of the help we received,” said Fischer.

Learn more about trapping online at mntrappers.org.