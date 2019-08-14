Three special "Night Swims" were held at the pool this summer — each benefitting a special cause.

This summer the staff at the Sleepy Eye Family Aquatic Center hosted three popular "Night Swims." These events invited kids of all ages to come to the pool from 8 to 10 p.m. to enjoy swimming in the dusk of evening — underwater pool lights and all — and bring their floaties, too. The swimmers had to pay to attend, even if they were pass holders. The fun events were also fundraisers for local causes.

The first Night Swim was on July 3. Admittance was $5, with $1 going to the Sleepy Eye fireworks display.

The second Night Swim was on July 26, when the $1 was donated to the Sleepy Eye Food Shelf. Swimmer could also pay $4 and donate a non-perishable food product.

The final Night Swim was held Aug. 12 with proceeds going to the pool.