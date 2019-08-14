She worked for a Grand Forks moving company

A Fisher woman has a warrant out for her arrest and is accused of embezzling over $105,000 from her former employer, a Grand Forks moving business. Hayley Jean Anderson, 32, faces felony theft, forgery and misapplication of entrusted property. Anderson could face up to 50 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

Anderson worked as an office manager for All About Moving, Inc. and had access to the company’s financial accounts.

According to court documents, between November 2015 and July 2018, Anderson allegedly modified her hourly pay rate and added unauthorized overtime to her paychecks totaling $10,318. She reportedly forged at least 12 checks totaling $10,836. Anderson also allegedly made unauthorized transfers to her credit card from the moving company’s checking account that reached $84,037.



