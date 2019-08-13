Mike Tyson says he smokes $40,000 worth of weed each month.

The boxer makes the claim on a recent installment of his podcast, "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson," according to Atlanta TV station WSB.

Tyson's focus these days is on Tyson Ranch, his cannabis business, not the boxing ring, WSB reports. Launched in 2018, Tyson Ranch focuses on the high-end cannabis market, partnering with "esteemed growers" to produce a variety of products, including edibles and extracts.

"We smoke 10 tons of weed at the ranch a month," Britton says at one point during the podcast.

"Ain't that crazy?" Tyson replies. "We take it for granted."

Other pot-related ventures for Tyson and business partner Eben Britton will include a line of CBD-enhanced drinks and a 420-acre (get it?) cannabis-friendly resort in California.