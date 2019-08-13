Seat was vacated when Kari Miller resigned; appointee Nick Nicholas is serving until the November election.

Two Crookston School District residents, one making his first run for the school board and another giving it his third try, have filed for the seat on the board that will be filled by a special election on November 5.

Mike Theis has filed his candidacy, as has Jim McBride. Theis, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol, has not been a candidate before, while McBride, who owns and operates an auto repair business in Crookston, has run for a seat on the school board twice before.

The candidate filing window is set to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The seat is up for election due to the resignation earlier this year of board member Kari Miller, who moved to Grand Forks. With so many months between her resignation and the November election, the board chose to make a temporary appointment to the board, and selected Nick Nicholas, who has extensive previous experience on the board. The board, at the direction of Superintendent Jeremy Olson, appointed Nicholas on the condition that he not run in the election because Olson and the board didn’t want to give Nicholas a potential leg up over other candidates because of his appointment to the board. Nicholas said he was fine with that because he had no plans to run in November to complete Miller’s term.