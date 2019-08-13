Lacey and Mallory Follette recently held a lemonade stand and bake sale to raise money for a couple special charities - the Care and Share of Crookston and Children's Miracle Network in St. Paul.

Lacey and Mallory Follette recently held a lemonade stand and bake sale to raise money for a couple special charities - the Care and Share of Crookston and Children's Miracle Network in St. Paul. They raised enough to donate $250 to each and presented the checks Wednesday.

The Follette girls also had help at their sale from Miss Northern Lakes and Crookston High School grad Muira MacRae.