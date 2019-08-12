Second Farm to Table event draws sell-out crowd

The bounty of the Red River Valley and locally grown foods were showcased at the sold-out second annual Farm to Table dinner Friday, Aug. 9 at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

The event got underway at the University Teaching and Outreach Center with the Polk County Mounted Posse Showcase and a social, which were followed by dinner in Bede Ballroom.

The meal, served family style, was prepared by Shane Halvorson, executive chef for Sodexo Dining Services at UMN Crookston.

This year’s menu feature was local craft brews from Rhombus Guys Brewery and Half Brother’s Brewery. Also showcased were local spirits from Far North Spirits located in Hallock, Minn., along with choice meats from Protein Alliance in Alexandria, Minn., global meat brokerage and trading company, Protein Alliance is owned by UMN Crookston alumni Jeff Stauffenecker, 1990, and Carl Wittenburg, 1985. Accompanying the meal were fruits and vegetables raised this summer in the Allen and Freda Pedersen campus garden along with other floral arrangements from surrounding gardens.

During dinner, four UMN Crookston seniors shared how they made their decision to attend the University of Minnesota Crookston as well as their student experience. They included Olivia Puttin, Rogers, Minn.; Greg Johnson, Lonsdale, Minn.; Tessa Coster, Grand Forks, N.D.; and Michaela Lano, Chaska, Minn.