The fall high-school sports season kicks-off Aug. 12 across the state with the start of fall practices for football, volleyball, cross country and girls tennis.

The summer has flown by, and we’re already gearing up for what should be an entertaining fall for the Redwood Valley Cardinals.

The Redwood Valley girls tennis team will be the first to open up varsity play when it travels to Clara City Aug. 16 to compete in the MACCRAY Triangular.

It will be a big follow-up season for the Redwood Valley football team, as it looks to build on a Section 3AA title and state tournament appearance from a year ago. The Cardinals are coming off of a 10-1 campaign that saw them capture the Big South Conference title and advance to state for the first time in 15 years. The Cards will take part in a scrimmage at Maple River Aug. 24 but don’t open up the regular season until Sept. 6 when the Cardinals host MCW.

The Redwood Valley girls volleyball team will have a new look, as former assistant Taya Kockelman has taken over the head coaching duties for the departed Andy Regnier. A season ago, the Cards went 17-14 overall including a post-season win over nemesis JCC and a competitive loss to eventual state runner-up Marshall. The Cards return most of their key starters from a season ago and should be a contender in the Section, as they open up play Aug. 22 at Lakeview.

The Redwood Valley boys and girls cross country teams should be competitive once again, as they usually are under longtime Head Coach Shawn Cilek. The Cardinal boys are coming off of a state tournament berth and will have to replace some key runners. The Cardinal girls, meanwhile, had a strong season in 2018, and with a young nucleus as their core should be even better in 2019. They open the season Aug. 26 at Lakeview.