Monday, August 12



30th Anniversary Ox Cart Days will be held Monday thru Sunday, August 12-18 throughout Crookston. Events will be held at the Downtown Square, Central Park, Crookston Inn, Crookston High School, University of Minnesota Crookston, Crookston Sports Center, Drafts Sports Bar & Grill, and on Ash Street. For the full schedule of the 90+ events, visit www.crookstonoxcartdays.com.



Ox Cart Days Monday Events: 10:40 a.m. - KROX/Happy Joes "Crookston's Treasure Hunt reveal - Valley Talk KROX 1260AM

All Day - Customer Appreciation Days at participating Crookston businesses

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - Patio Party Lunch featuring Draft's Food Truck - Wayne Hotel Parking Lot

5-7:30 p.m. - "Taste Of Crookston" Featuring Tim Eggebraaten at the Eagles



Kids at Castle CANCELED



Individualized Education Program (IEP) Workshop will be offered from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Tri-Valley Transportation facility in Crookston. The workshop will help parents build effective communications skills with their child’s IEP team. For more info, visit www.PACER.org/workshops.



Crookston City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers. Ways & Means Committee will meet immediately following. The possibility of a closed session exists with both the City Council and Ways & Means Committee meetings.



Crookston Eagles On Monday, they’ll have the Taste of Crookston event for Ox Cart Days from 5-7:30 p.m. with entertainment by Tim Eggebraaten. On Thursday, they’ll have $5 taco in a bag for customer appreciation from 5-7 p.m. and Bar Bingo at 7 p.m. On Friday, they’ll host the Miss Tootsie pageant at 9 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. and class reunions for 1979 and 2009 following the Ox Cart parade.





Tuesday, August 13



Ox Cart Days Tuesday Events:

10:40 a.m. - KROX/Happy Joes "Crookston's Treasures Hunt" reveal - Valley Talk KROX 1260AM

All Day - Customer Appreciation Days at participating Crookston businesses

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - Patio Lunch Party featuring Draft's Food Truck - Wayne Hotel parking lot

3:30-6:30 p.m. - Hugo's Ox Cart Days Cookout

5:30 p.m. - Little Miss and Junior Miss Crookston Pageants - Crookston High School

7:00 p.m. - Hugo's Family Marketplace Supermarket Sweep Contest



VFW Post 1902 and Auxiliary will meet at 6 p.m. at the VFW.



DNR Hunter Safety Training will be held from 7-9 p.m. on August 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, and 24 at the Crookston Gun Club in rural Crookston. The safety training is for anyone 11 and older. Young hunters and those planning on hunting out of Minnesota are required to have a Firearm Safety Training Certificate. For info and registration, contact Steve Videen at 289-2115 or stevevideen@yahoo.com.





Wednesday, August 14



Ox Cart Days Wednesday Events:

10:40am - KROX/Happy Joes "Crookston's Treasures Hunt" reveal - Valley Talk KROX radio 1260AM

Customer Appreciation Days - Crookston Businesses

11:00am -2:00pm - Patio Party Lunch with DaRoo's Pizza

3:00pm - Veteran's Recognition Ceremony/Sodexo Ice Cream Social - University of Minnesota Crookston Mall

4:45pm - Crookston Daily Times/UMC Admission's Medallion Hunt First Clue - UMC Mall

5:00pm- RiverView's Youth Dodgeball Tournament - University of Minnesota Crookston Wellness Center

6:30pm-8:00pm - Minnesota Twins Trivia - Draft's Sports Bar and Grill

8:00pm-Midnight- Stars in Bars Karaoke - Draft’s Sports Bar and Grill



Fisher Farmers & Artists Market will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Find regionally-grown produce, prepared goods and handcrafted items from a variety of vendors. New vendors always welcome. Contact barrettl@fisher.k12.mn.us. August 14 they’ll have face painting and balloon animals, August 21 they’ll have a Tarot card reader. The events are sponsored by the Fisher Chamber of Commerce.







Thursday, August 15



Crookston Kiwanis Club will meet at 7 a.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant.





Ox Cart Days Thursday Events:

10:40am - KROX/Happy Joes "Crookston's Treasures Hunt" reveal - Valley Talk KROX 1260AM

Customer Appreciation Days - Participating Crookston Businesses

10:00am-7:00pm - Prairie Skyline Foundation Face Painting - Old Cathedral Site

10:00am-5:00pm- Carnegie Building open to the public- featured exhibits on display

11:00am-2:00pm - Patio Party Lunch and Open House - VFW Post 1902

1:00pm- Dollar Matinee - Grand Theater

2:00pm-8:00pm - 3rd Lair Action Sports Interactive Skateboard/BMX show - Ash Street

4:30pm-7:30pm - Downtown Horns - Downtown Square Stage

4:00pm-8:00pm - Crookston Masonic Lodge Kids ID Program - Downtown Square Pavilion

4:00pm-8:00pm - C-Town Mini Golf - Downtown Square

5:00pm-7:00pm - Lion's Club RibFest - Downtown Square Pavilion

5:00pm-7:00pm - Kid's Tractor Pull - 2nd Street

7:00pm- Cruise to DaRoos- Classic Cruisers- 2nd Street in front of Daroo's Pizza and Mexican Restaurant

8:00pm - Lip Sync Contest - Downtown Square Stage

9:00pm - A Magical Night at the Inn - Magic by Brady Grove - Crookston Inn and Convention Center



Polk County Historical Society Carnegie Committee “Women’s Suffrage History Exhibit” will be held Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during Ox Cart Days featuring local stories of area 1919 era suffragettes. Send stories to Phyllis Hagen at phyllishagen4@gmail.com to have your ancestor’s achievements be a part of this event.





Friday, August 16



Ox Cart Days Friday Events:

6:00am-10:00am - Police and Fireman's Pancake Breakfast - Crookston Fire Department

8:00am - Crookston Blue Line Club Golf Scramble - Minakwa Golf Course (8am registration/9am start time)

10:00 am-5:00pm - Carnegie Library open to the public- featured exhibits on display

10:00am-8:00pm - Prairie Skyline Foundation's Face Painting - Old Cathedral Site

10:40am - KROX/Happy Joes "Crookston's Treasures Hunt" reveal - Valley Talk KROX 1260AM

11:00am - Lunch on the Square - various food trucks at the Downtown Square

12:00pm-6:00pm - Ken's Airboat Rides - Central Park Landing

1:00 pm - $1 Matinee - Grand Theater

4:00pm-8:00pm - Taco John's Bouncy House Bonanza - Downtown Square

4:00pm-8:00pm- C-Town Mini Golf - Downtown Square

5:00pm-9:00pm - “Laid Back Luau” Featuring the Island Time steel drum band - Downtown Square stage

5:00pm-8:00pm - Revelation Ale Beer Tasting presented by Draft’s Grill and Sports Bar- Downtown Square

5:30pm - Cale the Juggler - Interactive Juggling Show - Downtown Square

7:00pm - Miss Crookston Pageant - Crookston High School

8:30pm - "A Rockin’ Night Out” - Featuring 3 local rock bands - Crookston Inn and Convention Center

9:00pm - Miss Tootsie Pageant - Crookston Eagles Club



Northern Valley Youth Orchestra will host a Dal Segno camp concert at 12 p.m. at the East Grand Forks HIgh School Performing Arts Center. Students from NVYO Dal Segno music camps will present a free concert of small ensemble and orchestra works. They’ll also have a Pancake Breakfast on August 24 from 8-10 a.m. at Ground Round in Grand Forks. $5 per person. 100% of proceeds benefit NVYO programming.



Crookston VFW Post 1902 will have Bar BINGO at 6 p.m. every Friday and at 1 p.m. every Saturday.





Saturday, August 17



Ox Cart Days Saturday Events:

8:00am - 5k/10k/Little Tykes Run - 2nd Street

9:00am - Pickleball Tournament - Schuster Park (Memorial Dr and Locken Blvd)

9:00am - Meet and Greet special guest Oxen Team - Biscuit and Gravy - Red River Shows Building (outdoors)

10:00am - Kid's Parade - Villa St. Vincent Parking Lot

10:00am-5:00pm - Carnegie Library open to the public- featured exhibits on display

10:00am-7:00pm - Prairie Skyline Foundation's Face Painting - Old Cathedral Site

10:00am - Video Games on the Big Screen - Grand Theater

10:00am-3:00pm - Craft and Vendor Show - Ash Street - Crafters and Vendors sign up here

10:00am-4:00pm - Crookston Farmers Market - Downtown Square Pavilion

10:00am - Crookston Classic Cruiser Car Show - Central Park 10:00am - Bloody Mary Bar by Draft's Sports Bar and Grill- Crookston Sports Center

10:00am - Adult Dodgeball Tournament - Crookston Sports Center

11:00am-Noon- Just for Kix dancers - Downtown Stage

11:00am-3:00pm - Log Rolling- Test your Skills! Downtown Square

11:00am-3:30pm - Taco John's Bouncy House Bonanza - Downtown Square

11:00 am-3:30pm - C-Town Mini Golf - Downtown Square

11:00am-3:30pm - Pony Rides - Downtown Square

11:00am-3:00pm - Sun Country and You Therapy Animals Petting Zoo - Downtown Square

11:00am-4:00pm - Tri Valley Bubble Station - Downtown Square

11:00am-5:00pm - Ken's Airboat Rides - Central Park Landing

12:00pm - Happy Joe's Pizza Eating Contest - Downtown Square

12:00pm-3:00pm Lake of The Woods Brewing Beer Tasting Presented by Draft’s Grill and Sports Bar - Downtown Square

12:30-1:30pm - Sami Dare Hypnotist - Downtown Square Stage

1:30pm - Build a Buddy Workshop - Downtown Square

2:00pm - Draft's Cornhole Tournament - Draft's Sports Bar and Grill

2:00pm-4:00pm - Talent Contest- Downtown Square Stage

3:00pm - Kid's Beanbag Tournament - Downtown Square

3:00pm - Crookston High School Hall of Fame Awards - Crookston High School

4:00pm KROX/Happy Joe's "Crookston's Treasures Hunt" Grand Prize Drawing - Downtown Square Stage

7:00pm - Torchlight Parade - N. Broadway to W.7th St/Central Ave to Barrette Street

9:00pm - Glow Party - Downtown Square

9:30pm-1:00am - Johnny Holm Band Street Dance - Downtown Square Stage

10:00pm - Downtown Fireworks - Old Arena Site





Sunday, August 18



Ox Cart Days Sunday Events:

9:00am - Pickleball Tournaments - Schuster Park (Memorial Drive and Locken Blvd)

10:00am - Video Games on the Big Screen - Grand Theater

11:00am-3:00pm - Taco John's Bouncy House Bonanza - Downtown Square

11:00am-3:00pm- Nana’s Farm Golf Cart Train- Downtown Square to Central Park

11:00am-3:30pm - Pony Rides - Downtown Square

11:00am-3:30pm- C-Town Mini Golf - Downtown Square

11:30am-1:30pm - Music by the Jensen Sisters - Downtown Square Stage

11:30am-2:00pm - Rotary Club and Farmers Market Corn and Brat Feed

12:00pm-3:00pm - Kenny's Airboat rides - Central Park Landing

1:00pm-3:00pm - Power Wheels Derby - Downtown Square

1:30pm-4:00pm - Crookston Fire Department Water Wars - Ash Street

2:00pm - Rotary Club Duck Drop - Central Park

2:30pm - Hugo's Grocery Bingo - Downtown Square Pavilion

3:00pm - Raffle Drawings: Handyman for a Day/Maid for a Day

3:00pm - Central and Castle Classic Disc Golf Tournament - Beginning in Central Park

5:00pm - Wood Fire Pizza and Outdoor Concert - Wesley United Methodist Church



Ox Cart Outdoor Concert with “Lost River Band” and Wood-Fired Pizza will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church. Lost River Band plays music ranging from country to Celtic, folk and soft/modern rock. Kari Grace, Jay Forney, and Jeff Anderson are the band members.





Monday, August 19



Crookston Lions Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.

RiverView Health Monthly Celiac Support Group will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Meeting Room 2 at RiverView on August 19, September 16, October 21 and November 18.





Wednesday, August 21



Elder Abuse 101 and Advance Directives Info Session will be held at 2 p.m. at the Crookston Library. The presentation is free of charge and is sponsored by Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota.





Thursday, August 22



Foot Care Clinics will be held at 8:30 a.m. on August 22 at the Golden Link Senior Center. Foot soaks and nail trimming provided. A fee of $20 is charged per client. Call 281-3072 for an appointment.



Crookston Farmer’s Market will be open from 4-7 p.m. at the Downtown Square. Find locally-grown produce, baked goods, and more.





Monday, August 26



UMN Crookston Campus and Community Part-Time Job Expo will be held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Wellness Center. This event is free of charge although space is limited. Register by August 12 by calling 281-8369.





Tuesday, August 27



Spinecrackers Book Club will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Crookston Library to discuss “The Gilded Hour” by Sara Donati. All are welcome.





Wednesday, August 28



Golden Link Senior Center On Wed. Aug. 28 they’ll show free movie “I Feel Pretty” at 1:30 p.m. Save the Date for the Annual Fall Trip September 6-16, 2019 to Vermont. Cost is $1,299.



RiverView Type 2 Diabetes Support Group will meet from 5-6 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at RiverView. This year’s meetings will be held Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23, Nov. 27, and Dec. 18. The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 Diabetes and their family members. For more info, call Dietician Darcey Larsen at 281-9589.





Thursday, August 29



Summer Salad Lunches will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church on August 29, and September 26. Takeouts are available and cost is $12 for the lunches. Call 281-3393.



RiverView Health Pharmacy Free Presentation on Diabetes Medication Management will be held at 3 p.m. at Oak Court at 110 Sargeant Street. The event is open to the public. Braydon Gourneau, PharmD, and Jessica Holzer, Pharmacy Tech, will share information on general overview of diabetes, hypoglycemia, medication, side effects and their actions. There will also be time for questions from the audience.





Monday, September 9



Kids at Castle will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at Castle Park. The theme is “Get Wild with Nature.”





Friday, September 13



MICAH Center - The Cloud of Witnesses: Honoring Ancient Traditions - Prayer Practice Retreat will be held Sept. 13-15 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.





Monday, October 14



Kids at Castle will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at Castle Park. The theme is “Boo Run Run.”





Friday, October 18



MICAH Center - Right Brain Wisdom in a Left Brain World: Creativity Retreat will be held October 18-20 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.





Friday, December 6



MICAH Center - Embracing the Darkness: Preparing for Advent will be held December 6-7 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.