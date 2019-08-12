This year’s Veterans Ceremony during Ox Cart Days is moving outside, from Bede Ballroom on the University of Minnesota Crookston campus to the Harris Peterson Gazebo on the campus mall.

The recognition ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Veterans to be honored this year are Richard Brouillard, who will be introduced by Sister Rose Marie; James Cameron, who will be introduced by Paula Lundgren; Peter Heydt, who will be introduced by Bill Cassavant; and, Richard Jensen, who will be introduced by Albert Sims.

Crookston Police Chief Paul Biermaier will serve as master of ceremonies.

The Crookston Veterans Council puts on the annual recognition event for local and area veterans.