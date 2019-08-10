The Redwood Area Dementia Awareness Network (RADAN) has placed reminiscence kits at the Redwood Falls Public Library.

Reminiscence kits are described as a collection of items carefully selected to produce pleasant memories and enhance quality of life to those who are using them. This includes the person with memory loss and their loved ones and families.

They include items that trigger many of the human senses and past events or activities that people enjoyed in their younger years. RADAN hopes the kits will be used by people in the community to engage with those who have memory loss.

There are eight themed kits including cooking, handyman, gardening, hunting, sewing, baby, beauty and farming.

These kits will be available to all libraries in the Plum Creek Library System and can be checked out for one week at a time.

The kits are physically available in the Redwood Falls Public Library.

Those who may be interested can also visit the Redwood County libraries in Wabasso, Lamberton and Morgan for a kit to be sent to those libraries for pick-up.