Cheryl Bodin, 68, of rural Murdock, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Friday Aug. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clara City.

Cheryl Jean Bodin was born Aug. 3, 1950, tto Robert and Jeannette (Haats) Ashburn, in Montevideo. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church. She attended school in Maynard.

Cheryl was united in marriage to Chester Bodin on March 18, 1967, at Zion Lutheran Church. She showed horses during her younger years. Cheryl worked at the Clara City Care Center for a number of years and then helped Chet on the farm until they retired in 2001. During the winter they would travel the state and neighboring states buying deer hides. She enjoyed mowing the lawn until her health declined. Some of her favorite activities were solving crossword puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune, watching birds and growing morning glories. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Chester; children, Shawn (and Kevin) Fernholz, of Murdock; Chad (and Missy) Bodin, of Clara City, and Cari Bodin (and Jason Smith), of Murdock; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Scott (and Patty) Ashburn, of Spicer, and Vernon (and Marilee) Ashburn, of New London; and extended family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter, Shannon; and great-grandson, Logan.

Wing-Bain Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the funeral arrangements.