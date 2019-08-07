Jacob Berg made his amateur pitching debut in the Region 2C playoffs on Sunday in a 7-5 against Springfield. Alex Sellner followed with his best start of the season, allowing four hits in a complete game shutout against the Lakers.

New Ulm 17

Sleepy Eye 12

On Saturday, August 3 the Indians and Brewers matched up in the first game of the Region 2C playoffs. The two teams combined for 29 runs and 31 base hits and the game lasted just a tad over three hours.

Mitch Kelly took the win for the Brewers allowing six runs on 10 hits in six innings. Alan Woitas was tagged for the loss. Sleepy Eye once trailed 12-6 before coming back to make it as close as 14-11 in the top of the eighth.

Joey Walter led the Indians with three hits and tallying two RBIs.

Sleepy Eye 7

Springfield 5

After an eventful, high-scoring affair the night previous, the Indians bounced back to host the Springfield Tigers in Region 2C play in Sleepy Eye on Sunday, August 4. The Indians and Tigers have a mini rivalry the past few years as the Indians knocked out Springfield in Region 2C play last season. The Indians looked to the young arm of Jacob Berg in his Amateur pitching debut. The pitcher from Sleepy Eye Public school recently graduated in the spring of 2019 and recently just finished his Legion baseball season.

Berg delivered for the Tribe Sunday afternoon with 8-plus innings pitched, allowing five earned runs, striking out four while picking up his first career win. Berg also did not allow a hit after the fifth inning. His day ended when he walked the first two hitters in the ninth inning.

Relieving Berg was lefty Alex Sellner as he struck out Springfield's Mitch Leonard with the bases loaded for the save.

An RBI double from Carter Brinkman gave the Indians a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Next inning, Joey Walter scored Jake Mielke on a sacrifice fly to give the Tribe a 2-0 lead heading into the fourth inning.

Springfield's Mason Rummell doubled deep to left to bring the score 2-1, but Berg buckled down and got the final two outs to leave two Tigers runners stranded in scoring position. In the fifth inning, Springfield scored two runs with two outs as an RBI double from Branden Flock tied the game and Isaac Fink chipped one over the middle to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, Sleepy Eye tacked on three runs to take a 5-3 lead. A two-run single from Andrew Woitas gave the Indians a 4-3 lead. With Woitas advancing to second on a throw to home plate, Woitas attempted to steal third base as Joey Walter laid down a bunt down the third base line. As the third basemen made the play, Woitas continued to round the base and scored a hustle run to give the Indians a 5-3 lead.

The Indians tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings with Carter Brinkman driving in the run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly.

In his debut, Berg went out to begin the ninth inning to go for the complete game, however after back-to-back walks, the Indians turned to Alex Sellner to close the game out. Sellner came in and faced lefty Pat Moriarty and got him to line out to centerfield for the first out. Following Moriarty, Decker Scheffler had an infield single to load the bases with one out.

Following Scheffler was first basemen Ryan Sturm. Sturm hit a flyball to deep right field as the Indians rightfielder appeared to run out of real estate as he attempted to catch the fly ball, scoring one Tigers run to bring the score to 7-4. After a sacrifice fly from Branden Flock, the Indians had a 7-4 lead with two outs. A walk to Isaac Fink loaded the bases for Mitchell Leonard. Sellner got Leonard looking to end the game.

Andrew Woitas led the Tribe going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Carter Brinkman went 1-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs.

Sleepy Eye 9

Hanska 0

With the Indians looking to advance their Region 2C record to 2-1, they turned to Alex Sellner on the mound as they looked to defeat the Hanska Lakers

Sellner delivered going all nine innings for the complete game shutout awhile allowing just four hits on the night. Sellner never allowed Hanska to get comfortable at the plate or on the bases as he only allowed five base runners all game long. Sellner while going the distance totalled four strikeouts and walked none.

The Indians got the scoring started with a solo home run from Matt Mielke to give them a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. In the fourth, the Indians tallied three runs with back to back singles from Andrew Woitas and Carter Brinkman. Following Brinkman, Mielke then laid down a suicide squeeze to score Woitas from third to take a 4-0 lead.

After that, Sellner found a groove and the Indians were in cruise control. The Indians plated two more runs in the seventh inning and three more in the eighth to preserve the victory over the Lakers. Mielke led the Indians going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Brinkman was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The Indians hosted Lamberton Wednesday night in Sleepy Eye and the results from that game can be found online and in next week’s edition of the Herald-Dispatch. The Indians went into the contest with a 1-1 season series split with the Longsox and the Longsox defeated Hanska and lost to Springfield and New Ulm to have a Region 2C playoff record of 1-2.