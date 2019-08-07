Sarah Ryan is the daughter of Chad and Joanne Ryan, and is sponsored by Wonderful Life Foods.



Tell me a little bit about yourself- what are your hobbies, interests, extracurriculars?

My favorite activities are reading, singing, playing the violin, and acting. I have a passion for music and theatre that has been developing since I was a child. I participate in multiple music ensembles such as Pop Choir, Valley Fiddlers, and Pop Strings. I enjoy performing in One Act and Three Act plays, and have been in a total of sixteen theatre productions. I have been cantoring at the Cathedral for six years; I love doing this because it combines two things that are very important to me, music and God. I volunteer around town by participating in Leo Club, Apostles at the Cathedral, and Volenteens at the library. I also work as a cashier at Hugo’s.



What are your future plans for after high school?

I am interested in attending a college that is business accredited in the Minnesota or North Dakota area. I’m looking into majoring in Accounting, but I am still searching for where my true passion lies.



What is your platform, and why did you choose this? Do you have any previous involvement in this issue?

My platform is the importance of art and music in education. Art and music are important tools that help young people express themselves and discover what is hidden in their heart. Art allows us to express our emotions in a more intimate way, without using words. With such a wide variety of art, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Music and theatre have played a crucial role in helping me discover who I am and building my self-confidence. Being involved in these things have led to many amazing friendships that have supported me in many things. When I feel down, singing or listening to music always helps me feel better.



What's your talent, and why did you choose your particular talent?

I will be performing a song from a musical. I chose singing and acting as my talent because I’ve been developing these skills for many years. Singing is always something I’ve enjoyed, whether it’s performing in a musical or singing along in my car. I want to share these skills with my community and encourage others to try it as well.



Why did you decide to run for Miss Crookston?

In the past few years, I’ve attended Miss Crookston Pageants to support my friends, and they always looked like so much fun. I know that being Miss Crookston is a big responsibility and I’m up for the challenge. I would love the opportunity to represent Crookston and make friends with some amazing people along the way.



What would you like to accomplish as Miss Crookston?

I want to encourage people of all ages to try new things and break down barriers. This means helping others to find confidence in themselves, and following what their heart is calling them to do. I also want to be a positive role model for young people to look up to, and show them that by working hard and dreaming big they can accomplish anything.



What would it mean to you to be crowned Miss Crookston 2019?

Being crowned as Miss Crookston would be a dream come true. I participated in Junior Miss Crookston as a child, and always dreamed of what it would feel like to win the crown. It would also be an honor to represent Crookston and the talented people we have in our community. I want to meet new people and positively influence as many lives as I can.



Anything else you'd like Crookston to know about you?

My favorite animal is turtles!

I attended American Legion Auxiliary Minnesota Girls State and spent a week with empowering women learning about government at all levels.

I can solve a Rubik’s cube in under five minutes.

I’ve been on the A Honor Roll every semester in high school.

My favorite color is red because it is the color of passion and love.