Tennis ball-sized hail has shattered windshields and dented cars in parts of the Minneapolis area.

The National Weather Service reports hail measuring 3 to 4 inches (7.6 to 10 centimeters) hit the Watertown and Delano areas early Monday afternoon, with the worst hail reported a few miles south of Delano.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Hewett says "That's scary-sized hail."

Twenty-seven-year-old Mary Barthel had driven from St. Cloud to visit her parents in Watertown for the weekend. She was sitting in the house with her dad when they heard hail start hitting the windows of the house.

The Star Tribune reports the hail lasted about 10 minutes total and came in two rounds — the second bringing hail that smashed Barthel's car's sunroof and cracked the windshield.