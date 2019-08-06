Join University of Minnesota Extension personnel, county soybean association members, seed company representatives and your friends and neighbors for a 2019 northwest Minnesota Soybean Plot Tour program.

As this program is sponsored by check-off funds through the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council and County Soybean Associations there is no cost to attend. No prior registration is required.

Tuesday, August 13

Marshall County - 8 AM:

Marshall County plot located on the Billy Potucek Farm: 7 miles east and 3 miles north of Warren. Take US Hwy 1 east of Warren 7 miles to County Rd 36 (Radium Road). Take County Rd 36 3 miles north to 250th Street NW. Travel 1/2 mile west on 250th St. to plot location. Coffee, juice and rolls served at plot.

Pennington-Red Lake Counties - 10 AM:

Pennington-Red Lake County plot located on the Kyle Mehrkens Farm. Plot is located about 1.5 miles south of Thief River Falls on the east side of US Hwy 32. Meal served after program.

Polk County - 3 PM:

Polk County plot located on the Wayne Olson Farm. Plot is located 7 miles north of Fosston on the east side of County Rd. 6. Meal served after program.

Wednesday, August 14

Norman County - 10 AM:

UMN Soybean Breeding SCN plot located on the Corey Hanson Farm. Plot is located south of County Hwy 1 on the west side of County Hwy 30. Meal to follow event.

Becker-Mahnomen Counties - 3 PM: UMN Soybean Breeding SCN plot located on the Bill Zurn Farm & Pioneer plots located at Mitch Hoekstra's Select Ag. UMN plot is located 1.2 miles west of US Hwy 59 on County Hwy 155. After plot tour, participants can travel to Select Ag, located 2 miles south of Mahnomen on US Hwy 59 to join Pioneer agronomists for agronomic displays and supper.

Program Topics

Weed management plots: NW MN pre-emergence, post-emergence and pre+post emergence herbicide research trials and preliminary results.

Status of 2019 soybean aphid populations and current management options.

Learn about the potential for your fields to participate in strategic fall European corn borer and SCN surveys.

Soybean variety trials.