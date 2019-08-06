DotService.com wanted credit card payment over the phone.

A letter received by a Polk County business and reported to law enforcement is a well-known scam, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The business reported receiving a letter from DotService.com. The letter stated that the business was past due on its “Biennial Update” and that the business needed to contact them right away to avoid civil penalties and possible deactivation of their U.S. DOT number. DotService.com in the letter sought a credit card number over the phone and no other payment form was allowed.

This is a common scam, the PCSO says, and it urges citizens to never give out personal or financial information over the phone if a call seems suspicious, and to request everything be sent to you in writing.