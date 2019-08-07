Gain fresh perspectives in art and life, whatever your age, as internationally recognized watercolor artist and naturalist, Sandra Muzzy of Bloomington, MN, visits our area.

The Oxbow’s pre- Chautauqua 2019 art event kicks off Thursday, August 22 with Sandra’s presentation from 6:30-8 p.m. at the North Shelter of Old Crossing Treaty Park near Huot, MN. Sandra will introduce the historic practice of nature journaling and share a diverse collection of her own work. This event is free and open to the public.

At the same location the following Friday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and assisted by The Oxbow’s resident artist Michelle Roise, Sandra will lead a session for interested youth (school age-14 years), and from 1-4 pm a separate session geared for adults and/or students 15 years and older. Basic supplies will be provided.

Space is limited to 20 students maximum, so pre-register now for $10/student via email, phone, or Facebook message on our page. Registrations (should any openings remain) at the door will be $15/student.

Please enjoy previewing Sandra Muzzy’s work at her website: www.sandramuzzy.com.

This regional arts event is presented by The Oxbow/Louisville Foundation at Old Crossing as another way to help reconnect whole communities with their unique land and history through creative programming in arts, education, and enterprise. We look forward to meeting you at the park, or on Facebook as #The Oxbow at Old Crossing.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.