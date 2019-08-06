The Crookston Kiwanis Pioneer 100s were “thrilled” to recently welcome Miss Northern Lakes Muira MacRae, a 2019 Crookston High School graduate, and the Northern Lakes Little Princess, Lacey Follette, who spoke about their pageant adventures. MacRae also touched on being a contestant for the Miss Minnesota Pageant.

The Crookston Kiwanis Pioneer 100s were “thrilled” to recently welcome Miss Northern Lakes Muira MacRae, a 2019 Crookston High School graduate, and the Northern Lakes Little Princess, Lacey Follette, who spoke about their pageant adventures. MacRae also touched on being a contestant for the Miss Minnesota Pageant.