State Reps. Deb Kiel, R-Crookston and Dan Fabian, R-Roseau joined a letter sent and signed by all 55 members of the House Republican Caucus to House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, requesting hearings on the ongoing turmoil at DHS during the upcoming “mini-session” scheduled for Oct. 2-4 in Winona.

“Taxpayers deserve transparency about what’s causing the leadership shakeup at DHS,” Kiel said. “The lack of interest and oversight by House Democrats so far has been disappointing. While we must continue pressing for answers now, I hope they will schedule hearings during the upcoming mini-session so Minnesotans can learn more about what’s going on.”

“Minnesotans are asking for answers as to why a state agency that is supported with billions of tax dollars appears to be in complete disarray,” Fabian said. “Agency leaders have resigned, questions remain regarding childcare fraud and, now, reports are showing DHS overpaid $25 million for Medicaid services. This kind of waste, fraud, abuse and an utter lack of leadership are unacceptable.”

Earlier this month, top Republicans on the various committees overseeing DHS wrote to DFL Chairs Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, and Dave Pinto, DFL-St. Paul, calling for hearings.