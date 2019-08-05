Offering a chance to dig deeper into soil health opportunities, challenges, and monitoring, a unique educational event, “Dirt Rich: Building Soil Health,” is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 5, starting at the Dave & Will Grommesh Farm, 18044 Hwy 34, Barnesville.

Learn from leading farmer experts the most innovative soil building techniques and how they can boost your farm's profitability and resilience. Topics to be discussed include grazing full-season cover crops, no-till, perennial pasture management and interseeding cover crops in cash crops. A soil pit demonstration and rainfall simulator will also take place.

Speakers are Jeff Duchene, NRCS grazing specialist; Jen Smith, NRCS Soil Scientist; and Kent Solberg, SFA livestock & grazing specialist.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Grommesh Farm. A bus will take attendees to view additional field sites including at Ryan & Michael Hough’s farm before returning at 2:30 p.m. Cost is $20 with a $10 discount for veterans. Lunch, coffee & all materials included.

Info/registration: www.sfa-mn.org/soil.

This event is sponsored by Sustainable Farming Association, the Nature Conservancy, MN Dept. of Natural Resources, MN Board of Water and Soil Resources, NCR-SARE, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Clay & Wilkin SWCD, and the MN Prairie Chicken Society.