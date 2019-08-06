“Understanding the Children’s Mental Health System” is a free, two-hour class that helps parents, school staff, and other providers gain information about the different types of services and supports available to families who have a child with a mental illness, and how to access them.



“Understanding the Children’s Mental Health System” is a free, two-hour class that helps parents, school staff, and other providers gain information about the different types of services and supports available to families who have a child with a mental illness, and how to access them.



The class also provides an understanding of the best practices and the rights of children and their families in the clinical treatment setting as well as the school.

Sponsored by NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness), a class will be held on August 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Ada Event Center, 415 W Main Street, in Ada and on August 21, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Erskine Community Center, 105 East Ross Ave., in Erskine.

To register, please contact NAMI at 651-645-2948 or go to “classes” at namimn.org.