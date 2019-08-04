The “Living Well with Chronic Conditions” program consists of six classes which will be held every Wednesday for six weeks. Classes will begin Sept. 11 at Garnette Gardens in Redwood Falls from 1-3:30 p.m.

Chronic conditions include arthritis, lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, depression, MS and others.

This workshop will boost confidence in the ability to manage health conditions and maintain an active life for those who attend.

Participants will learn to make weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems as they carry out plans.

Topics include nutrition, exercise, medication use, pain management, emotions and communicating with medical providers.

For information or to register contact Ann LeBrun, Redwood County coordinator at ACE of Southwest Minnesota at (507) 627-1016.

This program is free to attend, however donations will be accepted.