While cover crops have the potential to provide many benefits, they are planted on a limited number of acres in Minnesota each year.

The program “Cover Crops: Setting up for Success” is being held Aug. 20 at the Southwest Research and Outreach Center (SWROC) near Lamberton. It will highlight University of Minnesota research that provides management tips and considerations to help farmers and ag professionals successfully incorporate cover crops into Minnesota cropping systems.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the program will run 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Attendees will learn about the latest cover crop research results and management considerations, evaluate the impact of cover crops in soil pits and see a variety of key cover crops growing in the field.

The program is for farmers, with or without cover crop experience, and for anyone who works with farmers and would like to learn more about cover crops.

The $25 registration fee includes lunch, refreshments as well as handouts.

Pre-registration is requested at least one week prior to the event. The first 40 paid registrants will receive a free copy of the “Midwest Cover Crops Field Guide” Second Edition.

Topics and speakers for the event include:

• Matching your cover crop to your goals by Axel Garcia y Garcia

• Can my cover crop supply my fertilizer needs by Paulo Pagliari

• Cover crops and insect pests: The good the bad and the bugly by Bob Koch

• What’s the dirt on soil structure by Jodi DeJong-Hughes

• Weed management tradeoffs with cover crops by Liz Stahl

• Penciling out cover crops by William (Bill) Lazarus

For further details about this upcoming program and to register, visit the SWROC Web site at z.umn.edu/cover-crops-success, or call the SWROC in Lamberton at (507) 752-7372.

– Lizabeth Stahl is a regional educator for the U of M Extension Service