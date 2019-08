A 25-year-old man has died in a collision with a freight train in western Minnesota.

A 25-year-old man has died in a collision with a freight train in western Minnesota.

Otter Tail County authorities say the man was driving a pickup that collided Thursday morning with an eastbound train at a crossing controlled by a stop sign west of Perham.

The driver was killed. He lived in Otter Tail County but his name was not released.