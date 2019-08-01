The Minnesota Institute of Contemplation and Healing is located northeast of Crookston.

Representatives of Minnesota’s Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships on Wednesday wrapped up their two-day statewide meeting in Crookston, hosted by the Northwest Regional Sustainable Development Partnership and Extension, housed at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

Tuesday, the group visited Central Park in Crookston, where leaders and dignitaries spoke of the importance of water while situated along the banks of the Red Lake River. The group also viewed “The Power of Minnesota” documentary at the Grand Theatre and participated in a subsequent community conversation.

The RSDPs conducted their statewide business meeting Wednesday in Heritage Hall at UMN Crookston and heard presentations on water access and quality in the Red River Valley. The group then ventured northeast of Crookston and just across the border into Red Lake County to the Minnesota Institute of Contemplation and Healing (MICAH), where in three breakout sessions water was the focus. Crookston artist and MICAH co-director Trey Everett spoke on water and equity in art, Kate Brauman and Linda Kingery led a discussion on projects aligned with the IonE goal of access to clean water for all Minnesotans, while in the yurt at MICAH, David Manuel, Shirley Nordrum and C Terrance Anderson led a conversation on water and equity across cultures. Essentially, people discussed the importance of water in their lives and in their cultures, how water has touched them, impacted them and shaped their lives, and how critically important it is to preserve water access and water quality for all in the future.

Everyone wrapped up their visit by stopping by Old Crossing Treaty Park, also known as Huot Park.