One person is dead and another injured in an interstate crash in Traill County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 76-year-old Norman Dronen was killed when his SUV was struck from behind by another vehicle near Hillsboro about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The patrol says Dronen was stopped in the passing lane of Interstate 29 for an unknown reason.

The crash sent Dronen's SUV into the median. A Grand Forks woman who struck him was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo for treatment of her injuries.