Fisher Farmers & Artists Market-related events continue on Wednesdays through Aug. 28. Each event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Find regionally-grown produce, prepared goods and handcrafted items from a variety of vendors. New vendors are always welcome. Contact barrettl@fisher.k12.mn.us for more.
Event details are as follows:
• July 31: Adopt-A-Pet; free registration for all pets owned by Fisher residents; Kool Kreations Shaved Ice
August 7: Pie Social
August 14: Face-Painting & Balloon Animals
August 21: Tarot Card Reader
Events are sponsored by the Fisher Chamber of Commerce.