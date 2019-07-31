Fisher Farmers & Artists Market-related events continue on Wednesdays through Aug. 28. Each event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Find regionally-grown produce, prepared goods and handcrafted items from a variety of vendors. New vendors are always welcome. Contact barrettl@fisher.k12.mn.us for more.

Event details are as follows:

• July 31: Adopt-A-Pet; free registration for all pets owned by Fisher residents; Kool Kreations Shaved Ice

August 7: Pie Social

August 14: Face-Painting & Balloon Animals

August 21: Tarot Card Reader

Events are sponsored by the Fisher Chamber of Commerce.