Times Report

Wednesday

Jul 31, 2019 at 11:29 AM


    Fisher Farmers & Artists Market-related events continue on Wednesdays through Aug. 28. Each event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

    Find regionally-grown produce, prepared goods and handcrafted items from a variety of vendors. New vendors are always welcome. Contact barrettl@fisher.k12.mn.us for more.

    Event details are as follows:

    • July 31: Adopt-A-Pet; free registration for all pets owned by Fisher residents; Kool Kreations Shaved Ice

    August 7: Pie Social

    August 14: Face-Painting & Balloon Animals

    August 21: Tarot Card Reader

    Events are sponsored by the Fisher Chamber of Commerce.