The Commission on Judicial Selection announced Tuesday it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill the current vacancy in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District. This vacancy occurred upon the retirement of the Honorable Kurt Marben and will be chambered at Mahnomen in Mahnomen County.

• James Brue: Brue is currently the County Attorney for Norman County where he has served since 2012. Brue is a founding member of the Norman County DWI Court, which devotes time and resources to those battling substance use disorders. Previously, Brue was an Assistant County Attorney at the Mahnomen County Attorney’s Office. His community activity includes being a past President of the Ada Lions Club and Ada Chamber of Commerce Board as well as being a member of the Ada Promotions Committee and Norman County Child Protection Team.

• Seamus Duffy: Duffy is currently the County Attorney for Pennington County where he has served since 2018. Previously, Duffy worked as an Assistant Public Defender in Thief River Falls, as well as an Attorney at Duffy Law office. Duffy participates as a team member for the Pennington County DWI Court. His community activity includes being a member of the Thief River Falls Eagles Club as well as volunteering with Thief River Falls Just for Kix.

• Darlene Rivera Spalla: Rivera Spalla is currently the County Attorney for Mahnomen County where she has served since 2011. Previously she has served as a White Earth Band Tribal Attorney, as well as Assistant Public Defender in Detroit Lakes and Assistant County Attorney for Mahnomen County. Her community involvement includes being a Board Member for Patriot Assistance Dogs, as well as being a member on the Steering Committee White Earth/Mahnomen Drug Court and DUI Court, the Steering Committee White Earth/Mahnomen Juvenile Wellness Court as well as the Steering Committee Family Dependency Court.

Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District consists of Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake-Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties.