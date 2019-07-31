As part of the Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships’ statewide business meeting being hosted by the Northwest Regional Sustainable Development Partnership at the University of Minnesota Crookston, everyone gathered in Central Park Tuesday afternoon to celebrate water, wind and the sun and the power and other amenities they make possible.

After a gathering in Central Park in the afternoon to talk about the benefits of the Red Lake River and water in general, the events shifted to the Crookston Library parking lot, where everyone enjoyed Lupe’s Tasty Tacos food truck.

Then everyone ventured to the Grand Theatre for the viewing of the documentary, “The Power of Minnesota,” followed by a community conversation.