It'll be parked in Central Park and at 310 South Broadway

Community Health Services, Inc. will be hosting a Mobile Healthcare Unit at both Central Park and in front of their office on South Broadway August 6 and 7.

The unit will be parked at Central Park August 6 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and in front of their office at 310 South Broadway August 6 and 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Mobile Healthcare Unit will provide sports physicals, assist patients with chronic care, offer women’s exams, and host acute visits. Call (701) 331-9778 to schedule an appointment or call their Crookston office at 281-3552 for more information. You can also visit www.chsiclinics.org or find them on Facebook.

The United Way of Crookston is a 2019 sponsor of the Mobile Healthcare Unit.

This will be the third Mobile Healthcare Unit event in Crookston which happens only once a year in the summer.

"This opportunity is open to the community whether they have insurance or not," explained CHSI employee Shaola Burch. "Without insurance, they can receive services on an income-based sliding fee scale. If they're insured, their insurance can get billed."

Community Health Service Inc. (CHSI) (fka Migrant Health Service, Inc. (MHSI) is a private, non-profit organization established in 1973. CHSI operates seven nurse-managed clinics and two victim advocacy program centers in Minnesota and North Dakota. Nurse practitioners and/or physician assistants are on staff at all year-round locations.