The Brown County Historical Society Museum is featuring a new exhibit, “Art and Artists of Brown County: The Gag Family.” The exhibit opened in July and will run through July 2020.

Anton Gag was born in 1859 in Bohemia. He immigrated to the United States in 1873 and moved to New Ulm around 1880. While working as a professional artist and photographer, Anton partnered with other local artists, including Alexander Schwendinger and Christian Heller.

With his second wife, Elisabeth “Lissi” Biebl, Anton built their family home at 226 North Washington Street, now called the Wanda Gag House. The two had seven children, Wanda, Stella, Thusnelda, Asta, Dehli, Howard, and Flavia. Several of the Gag children were artists as well, though Wanda and Flavia are the most prominent.

The exhibit includes paintings by Anton Gag, several works by Wanda and Flavia, and a newly donated drawing by Thusnelda Gag. Because of the sensitive nature of artwork, the exhibit will be rotated every few months.

While the Brown County Historical Society generally encourages personal use photography of its exhibits, no photographs will be allowed in “Art and Artists of Brown County.”

“Art and Artists of Brown County: The Gag Family” is on display on the second floor of the Brown County Historical Society’s museum.

Be sure to check every few months to see the new pieces on display, and consider purchasing a membership with the Brown County Historical Society for free admission into the museum. For more information on the exhibit, please contact the BCHS at 507-233-2620.