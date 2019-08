They get the full tour, minus the decommissioned press in the creepy basement.

Kids in the Crookston Parks & Recreation Club Kid program spent a recent morning downtown visiting various businesses and getting some treats at Widman's Candy. Among their stops was the Crookston Times office, where they were led on a tour by Janelle Berhow and got to meet the staff and learn what goes into publishing a newspaper, both in print and online.