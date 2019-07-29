Authorities say Fargo's 8-foot-tall replica of the Statue of Liberty has been stolen.

KFGO radio reports the 150-pound statue that was mounted on a pedestal at the entrance of the Veterans Memorial Bridge was reported missing Monday.

Mayor Tim Mahoney says a construction camera near the area that takes hourly photos indicates the theft took place early Sunday morning.

Mahoney called the theft "disrespectful" but says no charges will be filed if it is returned in the next week.

The statue was presented to the city nearly 70 years ago by the Lions Club. It stood for years in Island Park before being moved to the bridge in the late 1980's.