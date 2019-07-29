TIP OF THE WEEK

New rearview mirrors are coming. Prepare to be amazed.

Instead of the reflective mirrors that have been around forever, General Motors and other brands are switching to a rear-view device that features cameras that produce a much better image.

Launched about three years ago, the new rearview mirrors are becoming more common on mainstream brands including Chevy. There’s a lot to like.

The GM system uses a camera mounted on the back of the vehicle next to the backup camera. It not only points back but also to the sides. That image is then projected onto the same location as your legacy rearview mirror.

Because rain, snow and road dirt will make that image a bit fuzzy, GM equips every vehicle with the rearview camera with a washer that sprays the lens every time you use the rear window washer. In sedans without a rear window washer, GM adds the camera washer and a dedicated button.

For safety reasons, the new rearview mirrors also operate as regular reflective rearview mirrors. So the camera mirror works both ways by flipping a dimmer tab that toggles between reflective and projected images. It works instantly and when the mirror is in its reflective mode, you will not notice any difference between it and any other vehicle you have driven in the past.

The main advantage is that drivers can see so much more with the new rearview mirror. With a legacy mirror, the view was restricted by the view offered out of the back window of the vehicle, which can be blocked by people or cargo.

Rear camera mirrors are behind the vehicle, so it doesn’t matter what is in the back seat. You can see the entire view all of the time.

The rear camera mirror view is also much wider and taller than a traditional reflective rearview mirror.

Thirdly, the resolution and brightness of the rear camera mirror are dramatically better than what you see with the naked eye in a reflected mirror. In the daytime the image seems brighter, and at night the difference is even more impressive.

— John Goreham/BestRide.com



Did you know

On July 29, 1909, Buick Motor Co. acquired the country’s leading luxury automaker, Cadillac Automobile Co., on behalf of General Motors for $4.5 million.



Car Stats

People are really starting to notice the Genesis, the newish luxury brand from Hyundai, which posted double digit sales growth this June. Sales grew from 7,262 year-to-date for June 2018 to 10,007 year-to-date for June 2019. That’s a 37.8 percent increase overall. Since Hyundai isn’t a luxury brand it’s taken a while for people to catch on to what the Genesis offers. They’re comfortable, well-equipped, great to drive and come in at a price that makes you do a double take. You get a far more fully featured car when you go with Genesis than with other luxury brands at the same price point.

— Nicole Wakelin/BestRide.com