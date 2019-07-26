U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will make a stop at Farmfest this year to participate in the House ag committee’s listening session on the farm economy.

The session, which is being hosted by U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, takes place on the Farmfest grounds Aug. 7 at 10:30 a.m.

The session provides an opportunity for attendees to hear from the House ag committee leadership and ask questions and make comments on issues related to ag policy and the farm economy.

“Farmfest provides the perfect opportunity for Secretary Perdue to connect with upper midwest farmers,” said Kent Thiesse, Farmfest forum coordinator. “Visitors to the session will have the opportunity to learn and be heard. We are honored to have a strong list of agriculture leaders at Farmfest this year.”

Visit Farmfest.com for a full schedule of events.