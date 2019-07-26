Intersection of Robert Street and Broadway has raised many safety concerns for pedestrians over the years.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation crew on Friday added a large, digital signal at downtown Crookston's busiest intersection, Robert Street and Broadway, that will flash words indicating a right turn from Robert St. to Broadway will be prohibited when the Robert St. light is red. The idea is to make the pedestrian safer for pedestrians, as the intersection and its especially tight right turn have over the years been the subject of safety concerns, especially for pedestrians trying to cross from one side of Broadway to the other.

The new signal was operational by early Friday afternoon.