The 2019 pageant is Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

The 2019 Little Miss Crookston and Junior Miss Crookston contestants this week attended a painting party. They were joined by reigning Little Miss Crookston Kayelynn Volker and reigning Junior Miss Crookston Brynn Olson.

The event kicked off pageant activities leading up to the pageant on Tuesday, Aug. 13 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Crookston High School, in the auditorium.