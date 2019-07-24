The U of M Extension Regional Sustainable Development Partnership is hosting a community conversation in Crookston on the power of wind and solar energy. The free event will take place on Tuesday, July 30 from 6 to 8:15 p.m. at the Grand Theatre.

There will be food trucks (the food isn’t free) in the Crookston Library lot across the street to start the evening. Then, at 7:15 p.m. in the theater will be a showing of a new documentary, “The Power of Minnesota,” which tells the story of “how clean energy is making local economies throughout the region even stronger.”

The documentary will be followed by a “community discussion” and updates on the Crookston area's clean energy developments. People will also be able to connect with others to take action on their own projects.

In conjuction with the Water Walk and preceding the Power of Minnesota event on July 30, a “Gathering of the Waters” event will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the library and in Central Park. UMN Dean of Extension Beverly Durgan will speak, along with UMN Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause and RSDP Statewide Director Kathy Draeger.

NWRSDP Executive Director Linda Kingery says the events will continue into July 31 with the RSDP Statewide Business Meeting at Heritage Hall on the UMN Crookston campus. After the morning sessions, everyone will head to MICAH at 11:10 a.m. After lunch at 11:30 a.m., at 12:10 p.m. Sharon Day will tell the “Nibi Walk Story.” Day is leader of the Nibi Walks and executive director of the Indigenous People’s Task Force.