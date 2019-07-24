Six Bremer Bank loan officers were named a Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officer for their loan production during the second half of 2018.

“We applaud these Top Producing Loan Officers for demonstrating a deep understanding of Minnesota Housing homebuyer loan programs and helping families achieve the dream of homeownership,” said Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Leimaile Ho.

• Top Producing Loan Officer, Platinum Level - Jason Naber, South St. Paul and Wayne Murra, Mankato

• Top Producing Loan Officer, Gold Level - Laura Dwyer, St. Louis Park, Renae Meisch, Breckenridge, Nancy Healy, Roseville and Kristy Morris Leas, Crookston.

We know homeownership builds equity and is the primary driver for building wealth. Each year of successful homeownership adds nearly $10,000 in household wealth. It also creates stability for families and stronger connections within our communities.

“I was honored to co-lead the Governor’s Task Force on Housing in 2018, where it was clear that homeownership was a cornerstone of strong communities,” said Jeanne Crain, President and CEO of Bremer Bank. “We know that housing is fundamental to people’s lives and to our economy. I am proud of these bankers and this recognition, as they exemplify our purpose to cultivate thriving communities.”

Minnesota Housing supports and strengthens homeownership by partnering with local loan officers like these to provide affordable homebuyer loans. First-time and repeat homebuyers can access programs with fixed interest rates and downpayment loans up to $15,000. More information and eligibility requirements are available at www.mnhousing.gov. In addition to homebuyer loans, Minnesota Housing also offers home improvement loans and finances single family and multifamily housing across the state.

The Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officer Program awards outstanding loan officers biannually at three levels: Platinum, Gold, and Silver. Loan officers meeting the threshold for each level based on regional production are recognized as top producers.

Minnesota Housing collaborates with individuals, communities, and partners to create, preserve, and finance affordable housing. Find out more at www.mnhousing.gov. Follow us at www.facebook.com/minnesotahousing and on Twitter @mnhousing.

About Bremer Financial Corporation

Bremer Financial Corporation is a privately held, $12 billion regional financial services company jointly owned by the Otto Bremer Trust and Bremer employees.

Founded in 1943 by Otto Bremer, the company is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, and provides a comprehensive range of banking, mortgage, investment, wealth management, trust and insurance products and services throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Clients include small businesses, mid-sized corporations, agribusinesses, nonprofits, public and government entities, and individuals and families.