Crookston Walmart employee called police

A White Bear Lake man was charged with a gross misdemeanor for possessing counterfeit currency after local police were contacted by a Crookston Walmart employee who said the man provided a fake $100 bill with Chinese writing and asked for change. Javon Douglas Monley, 20, could face a year in jail and/or have to pay a $3,000 fine if convicted.

According to court documents, on July 14 at 11:30 p.m., a Crookston police officer was dispatched to Walmart in Crookston in reference to a customer attempting to use counterfeit money. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a Walmart Asset Protection Officer (APO) and Walmart Manager who relayed the following: At approximately 10:37 p.m., an unidentified male walked into Walmart, approached a Walmart employee working on a cash register, provided the employee with a $100 bill and asked for change. The employee told the store APO and manager that he deems the bill counterfeit as the bill had “cooler, lighter coloring” and Chinese writing on the back. The store APO and manager agreed, and the manager told the male that they would not accept the $100 bill. The male then reportedly left the store on a bicycle.

Walmart’s APO provided a photo and video surveillance footage of the unidentified male and told the police officer that the male was wearing a Dairy Queen uniform. The officer showed the photo of the male to another CPD officer who believed the male to be Javon Douglas Monley.

On July 21 at 6:56 p.m., the police officer responded to Dairy Queen in Crookston in regard to an unwanted male. While en route, dispatch informed the officer that the male was Monley. When officers arrived on scene, the manager of Dairy Queen requested that Monley be removed from the premises and be trespassed for one year, said the complaint.

While speaking to Monley, who said he understood he was trespassed from DQ, the officer added that he was investigating a counterfeit money case. Monley said he didn’t have any counterfeit money and placed his money on the hood of his car to show it was real. The officer conducted a pat down of Monley for weapons and confirmed the money on the hood appeared to be real.

The officer told Monley that he had video surveillance of him at Walmart trying to exchange a $100 bill on July 14 and Monley “immediately” stated the following: Monley got the bill from a friend and, prior to going to Walmart, he was walking outside Holiday gas station and an African American male, about five foot and eight to ten inches tall, with short black hair, a mustache, and a goatee, and around 40-50 years old, waved him down. The officer connected the description with another male who may have been a part of a different counterfeit investigation. The officer then showed a picture of the other man to Monley who confirmed that was who he was describing.

The other male in question allegedly approached Monley asking if he had change for a $100 bill and Monley exchanged currency and phone numbers with the man. Monley said when he attempted to use the bill he received at Walmart, the Walmart employees said the bill was fake and they were going to call the cops. Monley reportedly asked them not to call the police as the bill wasn’t his. Monley told the officer that he threw the bill away after leaving Walmart.

When describing the counterfeit bill, Monley told the officer that the bill failed the marker test, it was see-through, the right side of the bill was more compact than normal, the back looked like the “old style” bills from “a century ago”, the front looked like the “new style” bills, and it had small Chinese or Japanese writing on the back corner area. Monley also said he did not noticed any of these indicators until after he tried to use the bill at Walmart, said the complaint.

The officer asked Monley for his address and Monley stated he was homeless and always moved around. Eventually, Monley gave the officer his mother’s mailing address in Blaine, Minnesota.

Based on the officer’s investigation, the officer believed Monley knew the $100 bill was fake before trying to use it at Walmart and placed Monley under arrest.

A review of Monley’s criminal history indicates that he was previously convicted of furnishing tobacco product to a person under 18 years of age, underage liquor consumption, and driving without a Minnesota license.